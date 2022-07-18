LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The death of a 7-year-old at a Louisville foster care facility is under investigation.
It happened at the Brooklawn Child and Family Services location off Goldsmith Lane and Bardstown Road. A spokesperson for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services said several investigations were opened Sunday, but couldn't provide any additional details.
Seven Counties Services, which operates the children's home, said they are "devastated at the tragic loss of one of our children."
"At this time, we have trained psychiatric professionals working with our youth, staff and those who knew the child," Seven Counties' statement continued. "Our staff who cared for the youth have immediate access to counseling and support services."
The organization said it's working with state partners and local authorities as the investigation continues.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said it is conducting a death investigation and is waiting on results from the medical examiner's office to determine the cause and manner of the child's death.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
