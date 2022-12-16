LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 70-year-old man was identified Friday as the victim of fatal crash in November in southern Jefferson County.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 14 on National Turnpike at Farmers Lane, according to Louisville Metro Police. First responders found the man with serious injuries. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition. An email update Dec. 13 from an LMPD spokesperson said the man died from his injuries.
On Friday, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man as William Smith. The coroner said he died of blunt force trauma.
Police believe both the bicyclist and the vehicle were traveling southbound on National Turnpike when the accident happened.
Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
