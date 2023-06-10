LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 73-year-old man riding a motorcycle in Jefferson County, Indiana died after crashing into a delivery van on Friday evening.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said David Kidwell was traveling westbound on State Road 256 riding a 2016 Indian motorcycle. At the same time, a FedEx delivery van was traveling eastbound.
According to police, the FedEx van attempted to turn left into a driveway in the 11000 block of State Road 256, which was in the midst of a series of hills. Police said the motorcycle crashed into the van as neither driver was able to see each other.
Kidwell was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the City of Madison's fabricator.
In a Facebook post, the City of Madison said Kidwell took great pride in his work and will be greatly missed.
"Dave began his career with the city in 1995 and, in the last two years, has become known as the “guy who makes the lights,'" City of Madison posted. "Starting with the frame that tops the fountain during the holiday season, Dave has fabricated over 200 lighted structures for the holidays, bringing joy and excitement to residents and visitors of Madison."
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said State Road 256 near the crash was closed for three hours.
