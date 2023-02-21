LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floodwaters swept a car away taking the life of a 75-year-old Kentucky man.
It happened in Marion County during heavy rains last week.
Emergency managers reported to The National Weather Service that the man was in his vehicle when flooding from the Rolling Fork River swept his vehicle away near Bradfordsville.
The flooding blocked roads and briefly closed schools.
Parts of the area saw up to four inches of rain in a 24-hour period.
