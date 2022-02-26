LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eight barges broke free near McAlpine Locks and Dam at the Falls of the Ohio, according to LT Steve Leighty, chief of the inspections division at U.S. Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley.
The U.S Coast Guard said the incident occurred at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday and this caused southbound and northbound traffic at the Ohio River to close.
According to the U.S Coast Guard, traffic remained closed for several hours as tugs moved the barges. The ship Roger K. Shaw was going south on the Ohio River, planning to lock through at McAlpine and was pushing 12 barges.
According to Leighty, the lead barge struck the mooring cell at the entrance of the Portland Canal and eight of the barges broke away from the vessel.
Then, six of those barges pushed up against the L&I Railroad Bridge. All barges have been removed from the bridge after towing vessels in the area assisted in the clean up effort.
Leighty said the barges have been moved to a safe area for evaluation and will continue transit.
No injuries or pollution has been reported as of Saturday evening. The cause of the incident is now under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.