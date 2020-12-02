LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Smoke and flames ripped through a Campbellsville business Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters were called shortly after 1 p.m. to Wholesale Hardwood Interiors near the Campbellsville Bypass. In total, eight different departments helped fight the fire.
WHI makes crown moldings, wood doors and does specialized millwork. The building houses around 80 employees, and everyone made it out safely.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
