LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Several apartment units are destroyed after an early Sunday morning apartment fire.
Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Protection District said eight families at River Pointe Apartments are impacted, but no one was hurt.
It started just before 4:30 a.m. at the apartments on Orell Road, which is near Dixie Highway and Blevins Gap road. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to contain the fire.
At least two units are charred through the front door.
The Red Cross is responding.
This is a developing story that may be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.