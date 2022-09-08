LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eight nonprofits in southern Indiana were awarded $170,000 in grants.
Community Foundation of Southern Indiana (CFSI) awarded the funding to nonprofits to strengthen the internal and operational capacities of the organizations.
"Capacity Building Grants are unique in that they don’t focus on the outward-facing, mission-based work that is typical of a nonprofit, but rather the inner workings of the organization. It recognizes the need for effective management and provides funding to support systems and operations," said Linda Speed, president and CEO of CFSI.
According to a news release, the recipients include:
- New Hope Services, Inc.
- $23,177 for new and upgraded technology
- BAYA Corporation
- $14,000 for strategic planning and leadership development
- Volunteers of America Mid-States
- $25,000 for continuing education training
- Personal Counseling Services
- $14,500 for additional clinic trainings and certifications
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana
- $25,000 for strategic marketing and communications campaigns
- Hope Southern Indiana, Inc.
- $19,629 for computer and laptops for all employees
- Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana
- $25,000 for modernizing infrastructure and converting to cloud-based solutions
- Hispanic Connection of Southern Indiana
- $23,710 for establishing a leadership succession plan and updating technology
Local nonprofits could apply for the grant from April 1 to June 30.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.