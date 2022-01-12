LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after an 8-year-old boy was shot in the Jacobs neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Officers with the department's Fourth Division were called to the 1800 block of Carl Court, which is not far from Manslick Road, on the report of the shooting around 4:50 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they were told the child was being transported to the hospital by a family member, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Officers and EMS were able to locate that car, near 7th Street and Magnolia Avenue in Louisville, where the child was then rushed by ambulance to Norton Children's Hospital.
Mitchell said the child's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
LMPD did not have any suspects as of Wednesday night. Anyone with information can anonymously submit it here or call 574-LMPD.
