(FOX) -- One of the sweetest renditions you'll ever hear of "The Star-Spangled Banner" was sung on Sunday morning, Feb. 20, 2022, ahead of NASCAR's Daytona 500.
Appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday, D'Corey Johnson, just 9 years old, performed the national anthem several hours before the Sunday race kickoff at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Johnson previously appeared on Fox Nation's "Patriot Awards" and sung the anthem there as well, in November 2021.
He's sung it on many other occasions as well.
That includes on a weekday morning at his own elementary school in Louisville, Kentucky.
"No stress," Johnson said on Sunday's "Fox & Friends Weekend" program, in response to the hosts' warm welcome as he joined them after the performance.
"When I was little, 6 years old, I started singing in the choir. I was in the choir … [And] I really got to know my voice," said Johnson about his early realization that he had singing talent.
"It's, like, really smooth for me, he said.
"When I sing, it just comes up regularly for me."
The young man thanked his parents "so much" for nurturing and supporting his talent — and said that "without them," he wouldn't be anything.
He added, "My mom put me in the choir … I just love her to the bottom of my heart."
He also said he's "waiting, waiting" for his opportunity to be signed to a contract of some sort as he looks ahead to his future.
