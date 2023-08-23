LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 9-year-old kid was injured after their horse reared up, fell and died during the World's Championship Horse Show at the Kentucky State Fair Wednesday morning.
According to a news release, the rider was evaluated on-site and taken to the hospital.
This was an isolated incident in horse show class 130. The horse will be taken to Lexington for necropsy and determination of death.
"We remain in contact with the family and hope for a speedy recovery,” said Ian Cox, spokesperson for the Kentucky State Fair, in a statement.
According to a schedule for the World's Championship Horse Show, the horse show class 130 was for "Equitation – Open Walk-Trot, Rider 9 Years Old."
The current condition of the child is unknown at this time.
