LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the oldest community events in Jefferson County begins Thursday.
The annual Fairdale Fair, which dates back to 1930, features rides, games and many community booths. In a news release Tuesday, Metro Councilman Mark Fox called on everyone to come have fun this weekend in southern Jefferson County.
"The Fairdale Fair is a great way to kick off the fall season in the shadow of the beautiful Jefferson Memorial Forest," Fox said in a news release Tuesday. "You can connect with old friends, enjoy food, games, and music all in a family friendly environment, as you catch the first glimpse of changing leaves. Please join us at one of, if not the oldest community fairs in the Louisville area."
The 92nd edition of the fair will begin at 11 am. Thursday with the annual parade. Over the course of the weekend, there will also be a car and truck show, homemaker contest.
