LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A World War II veteran and Louisville native got a special celebration for his 96th birthday.
On Saturday, community members, friends and family in Georgetown, Indiana put on a parade and party to celebrate Jack Mooney, a U.S. Navy veteran who served in World War II.
Mooney joined the Navy at 18 years old, just two weeks after graduating from St. Xavier High School. He served as a Gunners Mate, operating missile launch systems on the destroyer USS Walker (DD-517).
He was celebrated on Saturday.
"I still can't believe it, but it's like I've told a couple people today, I read things in history books that I remember, that makes me a really old kook," said Mooney.
Military vehicles that participated in the parade took Mooney on a ride.
