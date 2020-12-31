LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From a global pandemic to nationwide civil unrest, 2020 has been a year that no one could have predicted, and most will never forget.
The year started with the typical fanfare and celebration of most new years. But in just a few months, it morphed into a year like we've never seen.
By late-February and early-March, there were signs of trouble. COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic.
"We will face this," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in Marc. "We will face it together."
After the first cases were reported in Kentuckiana, everyone was deemed at risk.
"We have amazing health care providers in Kentucky that are ready to respond," Beshear said in March.
Events like the NCAA Tournament were canceled, and stay-at-home orders were used to help slow the spread. Working and going to school from home, masks, social distancing and COVID-19 testing became some of 2020's new norms.
The historic Kentucky Derby was postponed until Labor Day weekend. There was still a lot of concerns about the spread of COVID-19, so, for the first time in history, the event was held without fans in the stands at Churchill Downs. It was one of many things that were missed, but that doesn't mean 2020 will be missed.
"I can't remember anything that has had an impact like this, ever in the world," said David Allens, Louisville visitor. "I don't think you're going to catch too many people who are going to miss too many things about 2020."
And if we thought we had seen the worst that 2020 had to offer, we were wrong.
A March police raid led to the death of Breonna Taylor and several months of protests. Jefferson Square Park was transformed into a memorial for Taylor and protests spread to other cities. Businesses across Louisville boarded up windows after looters took advantage of the protests.
The anger, rage and raw emotion are some of the images that will archive 2020.
"It's sad and something needs to happen," Grace Giacometti said. "We are far from any kind of conclusion on what to do. So there's a lot of work that needs to be done."
But Giacometti believes 2020 has taught all of us somethings.
"Probably that we can get through a lot more than we think we can, that we're a lot more adaptable at things than we think we are," she said.
In December, two COVID-19 vaccines finally arrived in Kentuckaina, and after months on the front lines, local health care workers were first in line to be vaccinated.
"Hopefully, it does help, and we can get out of this on the backside," Allens said.
But Allens admitted he's not ready to roll up his sleeves just yet.
"I am definitely a skeptic," he said. I will not be in line first to do it."
For so many of us, 2020 can't end fast enough.
"I can't wait for it to be over with," Allens said.
It is a year that claimed loved ones, friends, businesses and jobs. So it's understandable why so many people are looking forward to a new year and new start.
Might sound weird, but I miss being crowded by people," Allens said.
