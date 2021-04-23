LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vibrant, new mural is getting a lot of attention and quickly becoming a signature look in the heart of NuLu.
Local artist Kacy Jackson's latest work, The Unified Race, is helping to breathe new life back into downtown Louisville.
The two race horses, barreling toward East Main Street while surrounded by prisms of shapes and colors, is located in NuLu Marketplace, off East Main Street.
Jackson hopes his work can help his hometown heal.
"I feel like a therapist in a way," he said. "It's just like uplifting Louisville... That's what it means to me. It's like a remedy for Louisville."
Jackson said he spray painted bright colors "representing each culture, each community and the world," lifting up the community.
"I like to use colors people can connect to, earth tones mixed with vibrant colors," said Jackson. "Then I just wanted to incorporate that with horses because of Kentucky and the Derby. And then the race, it's like everyone's coming together. So this is like unified, diversified. That's what you get from this. You feel unity when you see this."
The mural is becoming a new landmark of sorts at Melissa Huff's boutique, Mamili.
"It's the best feeling, really. It's so exciting. The people coming in, they love the mural and they're ready for Derby. It's the perfect time," said Huff.
It's a breath of fresh air for the new business after surviving the past year.
"Our grand opening was March 7th last year, and then a week later, we had to close because of COVID, so yeah, it was pretty devastating," said Huff, whose store is now thriving with a little help from some new art.
"People are shopping... for hats and fascinators for their outfits, so it's been wonderful."
Jackson hopes people visit the mural, admire its beauty, and take something away from it.
"I just want people to feel the remedy that I put on the wall," said Jackson. "To feel the relief from all the stuff they dealt with last year, and everything they're still dealing with this year."
