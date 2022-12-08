MAYFIELD, Ky. (WDRB) -- A year after dozens of people were killed by tornadoes that tore through Kentucky, the small town of Mayfield continues on its path to recovery, but the memories of the death and devastation remain fresh as the anniversary of the storms approaches.  

Among those memories are images of the destruction of Mayfield's candle factory -- Mayfield Consumer Products -- that killed nine employees working inside as tornadoes tore through the town in the darkness in the overnight hours of Dec. 10, 2021. The building was destroyed, and the plant transferred its full operation to a facility in Hickory, about 10 minutes north of Mayfield. 

Two months after the tornado, WDRB visited the Hickory factory, where 250 of the original 501 employees were called back to work during a time where there was no manufacturing. The company has persevered through natural disasters, a supply chain shortage, tough economic times -- and tough emotional times. 

Candles can signify different things for different people.

"During the event, we did have a candle vigil and there is some peace in that," said Plant Manager Michael Staten, who helped get some of the employees to safety as the storm was bearing down. 

Now a year later in a new building, the candles the factory produces mean more than the product itself.

Candles can have symbolic meanings too.  "There a lot of times when people buy candles," Staten said. "The person they lost put on the label to memorialize and remember that person. It does have a therapeutic aspect to it."

There's more symbolism visible outside the Hickory factory, a sculpture that serves as a memorial to the people who died.

Pictured: a sculpture stands outside the candle factory in Hickory, Ky., after Mayfield Consumer Products moved its operations from Mayfield following the deadly tornado in December 2021 that destroyed the former factory. It was crafted using stainless steel from the Mayfield plant. (WDRB photo)

"It's from the original stainless steel from the building that was destroyed," Staten said. "We were able to collect some of it, and make this for the memorial of the nine lives lost. You'll see nine candles."

Staten says the sight of the memorial each day means a lot to the employees. 

"To me, every time we come to work, it's in remembrance of them and giving it our best everyday for what we do here," he said. 

A year later, the candle factory continues to rebuild, expand and keep jobs, one candle at a time. 

"This is our new 40,000 sq. ft. distribution center," Staten said on a recent tour of the facility. "We lost two buildings in the tornado, not just the candle facility, but the 60,000 sq. ft. facility."

Staten said despite the tragedy, the community has grown closer in their shared grief. "As tragic as it was, it's been a blessing in unifying the community and unifying our work family."

Mayfield residents we spoke with say they understand the importance of unity after their lives were forever changed in an instant a year ago as people were getting ready for the upcoming holidays. 

"We were preparing for a normal Christmas and then we lost it," said Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan, adding that a lot has changed in the year since the tornadoes hit.

"While we don't look the same as we did this time last year -- all of our lives have been changed forever -- but we're still here. I know this community will be better than we were before."

The signs of progress are everywhere in the town that continues to rebuild. There's already several new homes, as well as plots of open and cleared land for more homes and businesses to be rebuilt. Recently one of the last buildings damaged in the storms was torn down, leaving behind someone's belongings in the the rubble and debris. 

"A woman lost their life here," O'Nan said. "These apartments were created primarily for elderly people. She was not able to get out."

O'Nan says this Dec. 10 will be a difficult day. Planned events to observe the anniversary include a walk from the old candle factory site in Mayfield to the court square followed by an afternoon memorial service honoring the victims. O'Nan says they've decided to keep it low key, despite offers from others. 

"We've had offers from different groups and corporations to come in and do something wonderful and beautiful in our community," she said. "We've politely said 'maybe some other time.' We're very protective of that date."

Although some people decided to move away after losing everything in the storm, many have decided to stay and rebuild in Mayfield. 

"The world now knows about these people in Mayfield," O'Nan said. "They are very resilient. They are very compassionate about this community."

And, as they say, they are Mayfield Strong. Staten says, "We're hoping that instead of always being a story about the storm, we're a story about light."

