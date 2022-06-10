People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Chris Chiles, disaster response coordinator for Virginia-based God's Pit Crew, works a chainsaw on a fallen tree outside a home in the aftermath of a tornado in Mayfield, Ky., Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. The damage and devastation in Mayfield is so severe that it could take years before the community returns to normal, said Chiles. Virginia-based God's Pit Crew, of Danville, has been aiding storm-ravaged communities for more than two decades. (AP Photo/Sean Murphy)
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky. Dec. 16, 2021
Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear meets with residents of Taylor County after tornadoes ravaged several small towns on Dec. 11. Dec. 17, 2021.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky. Dec. 16, 2021
Tornado damage in Dawson Springs, Kentucky (WDRB photo)
Cleanup underway in Dawson Springs after tornadoes ripped through western Kentucky. (WDRB photo)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six months after devastating tornadoes moved through western Kentucky leaving death and destruction in their path, families and communities continue to heal and rebuild.
Eighty-one people died when the tornadoes moved through the state late Dec. 10 and continued into the morning hours of Dec. 11. Of those who died, 24 were in Graves County, where the county seat is Mayfield.
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY - December 14, 2021 - Disaster Survivors Assistance (DSA) teams have arrived in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, going door to door to help register survivors of the recent tornadoes. FEMA Photo / Dominick Del Vecchio
DAWSON CREEK, Ky. - December 14, 2021 - USAR OH-TF1 searches the Dawson Springs KY area. They have canine dogs as part of their teams to assist with the search as well. FEMA Photo.
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. - December 14, 2021 - USAR OH-TF1 searches the Dawson Springs KY area. They have canine dogs as part of their teams to assist with the search as well. FEMA Photo.
DAWSON CREEK, Ky. - December 14, 2021 - USAR OH-TF1 searches the Dawson Springs KY area. They have canine dogs as part of their teams to assist with the search as well. FEMA Photo.
From Louisville to Dawson Springs, the donations for tornado victims have been pouring in — filling up two buildings at Dunn Missionary Baptist Church. (WDRB photo)
Tornado damage in Dawson Springs, Ky. Dec. 15, 2021.
Volunteers use the high school in Dawson Springs, Ky. to sort items donated for tornado victims. Dec. 15, 2021.
Mountains of debris have been removed from Mayfield, but there's still much work to do. A vacant lot is all that's left of a candle factory that was destroyed, leaving nine workers dead. Mayfield city officials have reported 257 structures destroyed, with more than 1,000 others damaged.
Just days after the tornadoes moved through Dawson Springs, one resident stood in the debris pleading: "Don't forget about it six months down the road, because the people are, you know, we're still going to be struggling."
Mae White, 77, was one of more than one dozen victims who did not survive the tornado in Bowling Green. Her daughter, Shirbai White, told WDRB News on Friday that the family is still grieving.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear noted the six-month milestone during his weekly "Team Kentucky" news conference on June 9, announcing a sixth round of awards from the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies (SAFE) fund. The more than $16.3 million in assistance announced will go to two eligible Western Kentucky counties and one utility to help with the costs of restoration and recovery, according to a news release.
