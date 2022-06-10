LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six months after devastating tornadoes moved through western Kentucky leaving death and destruction in their path, families and communities continue to heal and rebuild. 

Eighty-one people died when the tornadoes moved through the state late Dec. 10 and continued into the morning hours of Dec. 11. Of those who died, 24 were in Graves County, where the county seat is Mayfield.

Mountains of debris have been removed from Mayfield, but there's still much work to do. A vacant lot is all that's left of a candle factory that was destroyed, leaving nine workers dead. Mayfield city officials have reported 257 structures destroyed, with more than 1,000 others damaged.

Just days after the tornadoes moved through Dawson Springs, one resident stood in the debris pleading: "Don't forget about it six months down the road, because the people are, you know, we're still going to be struggling."

Mae White, 77, was one of more than one dozen victims who did not survive the tornado in Bowling Green. Her daughter, Shirbai White, told WDRB News on Friday that the family is still grieving.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear noted the six-month milestone during his weekly "Team Kentucky" news conference on June 9, announcing a sixth round of awards from the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies (SAFE) fund. The more than $16.3 million in assistance announced will go to two eligible Western Kentucky counties and one utility to help with the costs of restoration and recovery, according to a news release. 