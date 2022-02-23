LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Graves County inmate was recognized Tuesday for his heroic actions to save others trapped in a candle factory destroyed by a tornado in December.

Marco Sanchez was on a work detail at the MCP candle factory in Mayfield when it was hit Dec 10, 2021, according to a post on the Graves County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. The sheriff's department said Sanchez was trapped and suffered a broken leg and cracked ribs before he was able to free himself. He then found some tools and went back into the rubble to help free others.

Police said several people died not far from where Sanchez was trapped. 

After that, Sanchez hitched a ride to the emergency room with a volunteer firefighter. When he saw a state trooper, he identified himself as an an inmate and offered to turn himself in. The trooper had his hands full in the aftermath of the storm, and told Sanchez to "do the right thing." 

After Sanchez made it to a shelter, he found out the jail had been destroyed. He then got in contact with jail staff and turned himself in.

"Mr. Sanchez had a lot of decisions to make that night. He could have made the decision to only save himself, but he didn’t," reads part of the post. "His actions likely resulted in other lives being saved. The series of decisions he made over the next several hours were the right decisions and we applaud you for that sir."

Sanchez was given the Sheriff's Meritorious Award on Feb. 22 and is now set to get out of jail on March 1.

Members of the community are already offering to help him find a job. Monetary donations can be made to the Mayfield-Graves County Tornado Relief Fund through Independence Bank, PO Box 4, Fancy Farm, Ky. 42039. Please specify that the donation is for Mr. Marco Sanchez.

