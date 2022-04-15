LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walls were built Friday for a new home in western Kentucky after tornadoes ripped through the area last December.

Dozens of volunteers with the Building Association of Greater Louisville built walls for a Habitat for Humanity home Friday as part of Mayor Greg Fischer's Give A Day, a month-long program dedicated to community service. 

The completed walls will be sent to Dawson Springs, where a Habitat for Humanity home was destroyed during the severe weather. Volunteers started at 7:30 a.m., measuring and cutting wood before assembling the walls

"There is a lot of construction that we need right now," said Juva Barber, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville. "I think we've learned today that more than 400 people lost their homes, and this is just one. So if we could do even more, we would be happy to do it."

Barber said the walls built Friday will help to speed up construction work as a family's home is replaced.

"Our members love to donate their time, talent and skills to this community," Barber said. "Louisville is a passionate city. The construction industry is filled with compassionate people."

