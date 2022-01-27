LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County family found a photo that was carried hundreds of miles by the tornadoes that hit western Kentucky last month.
The photo was found in Lebanon Junction, showing a young boy on his John Deere tractor toy with deer antlers. Becky Lang said her husband found the photo in the back of the woods by their deer stand.
After posting the photo on a Facebook page for lost tornado items, they found out it belongs to a family in Cunningham, Kentucky, which is more than 215 miles away.
The family told them their house was destroyed, and the boy in the photo is now grown up. The Langs sent the picture to them Wednesday with a VISA gift card to help with tornado recovery.
