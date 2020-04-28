LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - As states start to slowly reopen, the bar industry could be delayed longer than other industries due to social distancing guidelines.
The Louisville Independent Business Alliance says nearly 30% of bars may never reopen if the closures go past June.
“Our bars and favorite gathering places are really just a part of each of our neighborhoods’ character. It makes our home, home. So I would hate to see any of them go,” said Jennifer Rubenstein, the alliance's director.
Many bars such as Taj in Nulu are small, which makes social distancing nearly impossible while still trying to make a profit.
Owner Todd Moore has installed touchless faucets, ultraviolet hand dryers, high efficiency air filters and UV lighting.
“We’re financially OK,” Moore said. “We can’t do this forever but I am prepared to stick with it and do whatever we can so we can get back open.”
While some bars also sell food, that portion of the business typically accounts for only a small slice of revenue.
“You can only have so much government subsidies for so long,” Moore said.
On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said bars could possibly reopen in June. He also suggested people wear masks in public.
Moore said that guidance poses problems for bars and restaurants.
"How (are) you going to go into a restaurant and eat with a mask on?" he asked. "I think it might be easier to stick a straw through your mask than try to stick a fork through your mask so there is going to be a lot of challenges there for everyone."
The Air Devils Inn has been serving patrons for 86 years, including Amelia Earhart, but it, too, could close this summer after weeks of zero income.
However, owner Kristie Shockley said she hoped loyal customers would help keep the bar alive.
“Our fans and our friends and our customers are pretty loyal, and I think they are going to do what they can to lift us up,” she said.
On Wednesday Beshear is expected to release a timeline of when many businesses – and possibly bars – can start to reopen.
