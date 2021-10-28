LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky is siding with the Fraternal Order of Police on issues plaguing Louisville's jail.
In a letter, the organization said it agrees that working and living conditions at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections need to be improved immediately.
The police union sent a letter last month calling for change from Mayor Greg Fischer and Metro Council. The letter from the ACLU echoes that call.
"Conditions in LMDC are so dangerous — for both employees and incarcerated people — the ACLU and Fraternal Order of Police are in a rare moment of agreement that officials must act," the ACLU wrote.
It also suggested alternatives to incarceration for people who suffer from substance abuse and "require treatment, not jail time."
"Recent overdose deaths, overcrowding, and a staffing shortage have created an atmosphere ripe for disaster," the letter read.
To read the full letter from the ACLU, click here.
