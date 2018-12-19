LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community leaders are weighing in on an LMPD arrest that ended with the suspect in a neck brace.
Cell phone video of the physical encounter was widely shared on social media.
The Louisville Urban League hosted a news conference Wednesday morning about the incident, and released a lengthy statement with dozens of signatories. Activists are calling for changes with police, but they also have a simple message for community members.
They want them to keep their "phones out."
LMPD officers were caught on camera more than a week ago punching Jarrus Ransom and dragging him to the ground. Officers say he tried to destroy pills, which is why they had to restrain him.
But the Louisville Urban League, along with more than a dozen other organizations, say something has to change. They want LMPD to fire all of the officers who were involved in the incident and review the force the officers used.
But community activists are also pleading with community members to help bring about that change.
"Moving forward, we are implementing our version of Cop Watch," said Sadiqa Reynolds of the Louisville Urban League. "We are asking every Louisville resident who stands with us to be aware of bystander intervention tactics and to record any incident involving police."
Activists are also demanding all officers be trained on acting without bias.
LMPD is currently investigating the incident and has not yet released body camera footage.
Below is the full statement from the Louisville Urban League:
Copyright 2018 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.