LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville Cardinals had a little star power on the court at practice on Wednesday.
Comedian Adam Sandler made a quick stop to visit with coach Chris Mack and the Cardinal squad before his show at the Louisville Palace. The coach tweeted a picture with Sandler and captioned it, "looking for some extra #waterboys on campus, This dude applied."
Looking for some extra #WaterBoys on campus. This dude applied. pic.twitter.com/I2xpeWPNfk— Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) February 6, 2019
Of course, Sandler has starred in dozens of movies - including "The Waterboy." He played some pickup ball, after the team was done practicing. The Louisville Men's Twitter account also posted a photo of some of the team with Sandler, saying "Don’t ever leave me open, son. Cause I’m gonna hit it every time." And they thanked him for "stopping by to hoop."
“Don’t ever leave me open, son. Cause I’m gonna hit it every time.”Thanks for stopping by to hoop, @AdamSandler! pic.twitter.com/gCDFeo8ga3— Louisville Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) February 6, 2019
Sandler apparently likes to hit the basketball court, when he is on tour. The Utah Jazz also posted a picture this week of Sandler with team members including former Louisville player Donovan Mitchell.
Nice of @AdamSandler to stop by before his show tonight at @vivintarena 🎙🏀 pic.twitter.com/Y8e3qXa6yT— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 5, 2019
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.