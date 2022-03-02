LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of books were unloaded at Norton Children's Hospital on Wednesday morning.
The 3,000 donated books will go to the young patients at the hospital. They were donated by the Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation.
The Foundation is named in honor of 6-year-old Addie and 4-year-old Baylor, who were hit and killed by a car in panama City Beach while on vacation. Their parents started the foundation to get other children to fall in love with books like Addie and Baylor.
"Reading was just such a big part of their lives and we know what impact that makes on kids, and we're just happy to be able to continue their legacy of that," Matt Kirchgessner said.
The books were delivered on Dr. Seuss's birthday, and National Read Across America Day.
The goal is to have doctors read to patients at the end of check-ups, and then the children will get to take the books home.
For more information about the Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation, click here.
