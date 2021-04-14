LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get ready for some booms.
Bomb squads, federal agents and military units are in Jennings County, Indiana, for advanced explosives training at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center.
Some of the new training is focused on what's considered an emerging threat in cities across the country. Bomb technicians are learning how to safely find and dispose an explosive planted inside of an ATM.
Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) say they've seen a 400% increase across the country in cases like this over the past year. Even though it hasn't happened in Indiana, officials say they want to be ready.
"The threat to public safety when one of these goes off, there's a lot of debris and a lot of danger," said Matt Nollau, a special agent with ATF.
The training is funded by the United States Department of Defense and will wrap up Friday.
