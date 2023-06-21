LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of people gathered Wednesday morning to celebrate a new affordable housing complex in Louisville known as Jefferson's Landing.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the addition of the 240-unit apartment complex located at 1014 Jefferson View Way in the Okolona neighborhood, not far from Jefferson Mall.
AFFORDABLE HOUSING: The ribbon has officially been cut at Jefferson’s Landing in Okolona. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/Roc4pjPPSm— Darby Beane (@DarbyBeane) June 21, 2023
LDG Development is behind the $52 million project.
Jefferson's Landing is the second phase to the complex. The first phase created Jefferson Green, a 312-unit development on the property, also for affordable housing.
"As we opened and finished phase one, the interesting thing is we had this long waiting list of people trying to get into there," said Chris Dischinger, one of LDG's co-founders. "So what it really told us was what the strong demand for housing is."
LDG said the lack of affordable housing is a continuing crisis in Louisville.
Earlier this year the city's Coalition for the Homeless said Louisville needs more than 30,000 affordable housing units. Altogether, between Jefferson Green and Jefferson's Landing, this complex contains more than 550 units.
"It's a great place to live for me and my kids," said Yolanda Crim, a Jefferson's Landing resident.
Although Jefferson's Landing was officially celebrated with the ribbon-cutting Wednesday, many families are already living there. Crim moved in last summer with her two children.
"It's a struggle out here, as we know the economy is really rough when you're trying to do the right thing. But Jefferson's Landing, Jefferson Green have made it possible for people like myself to have a fresh start and feel good about ourselves," she said.
Jefferson's Landing serves families earning up to 70% of the area median income, which LDG said is just under $63,000 per year for a family of four.
The complex has 1- 2- and 3-bedroom floorplans, as well as a pool and gathering areas.
"It doesn’t feel like affordable housing, if that makes sense," Crim said. "The atmosphere -- they treat you like everybody's equal around the place, and I just really enjoy it, I enjoy being here. It's very comfy, very clean. It's a nice place to stay."
In addition to the housing units, the complex also includes a mobile health clinic from Norton Healthcare with bi-weekly visits providing health services.
Jefferson's Landing is also a site for a Bezos Academy -- a tuition free, year-round Montessori inspired preschool. Construction is expected to begin this August and the school will open in early 2025.
The academy is "... not just for our residents but for residents in the area," Dischinger said.
According to LDG, as of June, Jefferson's Landing was already 71.3% occupied. Monthly rates for rent range from $673 to $1442.
