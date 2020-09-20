LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Running has always been part of Greg Slentz. So, he 2020 started off with an ambitious goal: run 100 miles a month.
"It helps to clear me and keeps me healthy physically, emotionally and spiritually," said Slentz who works as a chaplain for Norton Healthcare. "It just kind of brings me in touch with nature and God and myself."
He started his journey on January first, running every day. Then came a cough that wouldn't go away. An appointment with his doctor confirmed the unexpected: cancer. Stage 4 metastatic melanoma in his lungs
"I've been healthy my whole life," said Slentz. "I had no idea this would happen."
Slentz was determined to keep running even while going through cancer treatments. Soon he became too sick to keep running. It was during a 19 day stay in the hospital that one of his fellow chaplains, Rev. Marie Ellis, had an idea.
"Would anyone be willing to help Greg get all his miles?" said Ellis.
She organized "Go Greg Go," a virtual run-walk-hike to help Slentz get all his miles. Friends, family and co-workers started moving to meet his goal, posting their progress in a Facebook group and encouraging one another and Slentz to keep going.
"That so many people cared and were expressing their love and appreciation for me and encouragement towards me in many ways," said Slentz.
A Norton Healthcare step bet then followed and the group eventually moved a total of 100,542 miles for Greg.
"Greg's got his miles for several years now," said Ellis.
With every mile added, it pushed Slentz to take that next step in his journey. On July 4, he started running again.
"I think I did two miles and slow. Not out for a record anymore," he said.
He's run almost every day since then and has no plans on stopping.
"Whether I'm here for another week or years I'm just enjoying life every day," he said.
Organizers hope to make "Go Greg Go" an annual event that encourages people to stay active.
