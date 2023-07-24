FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2019 file photo Dr. Brandon Crum points to the X-ray of a black lung patient at his office in Pikeville, Ky. A report released Tuesday, Dec. 10 by the Washington-based group Taxpayers for Common Sense says a cut to the tax that coal companies pay to fund the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund, a trust for sick miners, will cost taxpayers billions of dollars. (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan, File)