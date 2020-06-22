LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Restaurants throughout the Commonwealth have been allowed to be open for a month– but Monday was opening day for a new eatery and bar in Shelby Park.
After 18 months of planning, Toasty’s Tavern opened its doors along South Shelby Street near Goss Avenue in the Shelby Park neighborhood.
“It was terrifying at first because nobody has ever experienced anything like this before," said co-owner Matt Filip.
The bar was scheduled to officially open in March, but had to close 72 hours before its grand opening because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“Right when we were getting ready to open is when the pandemic hit and when the quarantine went into effect so essentially had to put the brakes on everything,” Filip said.
The small, two-room building sat vacant for nearly three decades before Filip saw its potential and started the renovation process.
“We liked the spot even though it was just walls and a floor we saw the potential ... we really like the Shelby park neighborhood,” said Filip.
The food is classic American diner – something Filip said was becoming harder to find in Louisville.
Monday, employees were back in place, as were the safety measures. As the drinks were poured, the food was plated.
The restaurant and bar could have opened a month ago but wanted to make sure its outdoor seating was done, and its menu and attention to detail finalized.
Filip said as much as he was ready to hit the ground running and get things open, he believes it was worth waiting an extra month.
“It’s just going to be a day by day process of learning how to do this, making everything smoother and safer to where everyone can still have a good time,” he said.
