LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man made an emergency stop for gas and left with a $1 million lottery win.
The Kentucky Lottery said in a news release Tuesday that Michael Schlemmer stopped at Convenient Food Mart in Corbin, as his tank was running on fumes.
"I ran out of gas, and I coasted in there," he said in the news release.
So Schlemmer grabbed a $20 Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket while he was filling up.
"I had $40 bucks on me and bought $20 worth of gas and bought a ticket," he said. "I scratched it off and I looked at it and went back in the store. I showed the girls that sold it to me, and they about had a fit. The owners of the store were there, and they both started grinning."
Schlemmer chose to take the lump sum payment of $862,00 instead of the annual payments. He walked away from lottery headquarters with a check for $616,330 after taxes.
"Until I (got) the check in my hand, I (didn't) believe it," he said.
Schlemmer told the Kentucky Lottery he'd been shopping for a new car, and this will allow him to buy a new one and bank the rest of his winnings.
Convenient Food Mart received $8,620 for selling the winning ticket.
