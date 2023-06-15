LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road, Mid City Mall, Churchill Downs and now you can add Air Devils Inn to the list of Louisville icons in a Jack Harlow video.
Air Devils Inn has been around since 1934 and in Harlow's latest video for "Gang Gang Gang," you see a shot inside the bar.
"Some place where we can wind down on our way home," Dave Wyatt said.
Wyatt's been stopping by for 35 years.
"The characters change every week, every hour, every day, but the bar remains the same," Wyatt said.
Customers fly in and out of this old bar, where about the newest thing is the bathroom door handle.
The watering hole by Bowman Field that opened during the Great Depression has survived plenty of turbulence from World War Two to the global pandemic. It has also gone through some tailspins of its own, and suffered through the loss of some fallen co-pilots.
"We've lost some good friends over the years," Wyatt said.
In "Gang Gang Gang," Harlow flows about two friends who committed horrific crimes and are no longer in his gang. Wyatt says the song is pretty dark.
But the rest of the video shows him with his friends he's still riding with, something Wyatt can relate to.
"They all get together, and they're still together, and I think that's what we look at right here," Wyatt said.
While the bar may be more dive than "First Class," the name of another Harlow hit, the mission remains the same.
"Shoot some pool, drink some beer, enjoy company," Wyatt said.
Air Devils Inn, surviving for 89 years and counting.
