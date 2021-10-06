The band Alabama - AP FILE.jpeg
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2013, file photo, Jeff Cook, from left, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry from the American country music band Alabama pose for a portrait in Nashville, Tenn. Country band Alabama to mark 50 years together with a new tour in 2019, more than a year after founding member Cook announced that he has Parkinson’s disease. Cook will join band members Owen and Gentry on the tour as much as physically possible on the tour that begins Jan. 10 in Detroit. (Photo by Donn Jones/Invision/AP, File)
 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get ready to rock out — the band Alabama is coming to Louisville this year. 

The country rock group is bringing its 50th anniversary tour to the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, Nov. 19. 

Country Music Hall of Famer Ronnie Milsap will be joining the group for the Louisville show. Combined, the two legendary acts bring over 80 million No. 1 country hits to the stage. 

Tickets, which start at $35, go on sale on Monday morning at 10 a.m. 

