FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2013, file photo, Jeff Cook, from left, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry from the American country music band Alabama pose for a portrait in Nashville, Tenn. Country band Alabama to mark 50 years together with a new tour in 2019, more than a year after founding member Cook announced that he has Parkinson’s disease. Cook will join band members Owen and Gentry on the tour as much as physically possible on the tour that begins Jan. 10 in Detroit. (Photo by Donn Jones/Invision/AP, File)