LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get ready to rock out — the band Alabama is coming to Louisville this year.
The country rock group is bringing its 50th anniversary tour to the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, Nov. 19.
Country Music Hall of Famer Ronnie Milsap will be joining the group for the Louisville show. Combined, the two legendary acts bring over 80 million No. 1 country hits to the stage.
Tickets, which start at $35, go on sale on Monday morning at 10 a.m.
