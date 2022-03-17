LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parents of New Albany High School students have been alerted to an anonymous threat against the school on Friday.
A recorded phone call was sent to families, students and staff on Thursday night from Bill Briscoe, the New Albany-Floyd County assistant to the superintendent.
"Parents we did receive tonight an anonymous alert about a possible school shooting tomorrow (Friday). We have no details on this. It is completely anonymous, There's nothing for us to follow up on. We have alerted police, obviously," said Briscoe.
The recording said there would be extra security or police on campus on Friday, but the district had no facts or details that made it believe the shooting would happen.
The district said parents must decide whether to send students to school on Friday.
"We are having school tomorrow, but we wanted to be honest with you and let you know that we did get an anonymous alert about a possible school shooting, so you could make the best decision for your student tomorrow," Briscoe said.
Friday is the last day before the district goes on a two-week spring break.
