LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A multi-vehicle crash has blocked all westbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway near the 3rd Street exit on Sunday afternoon.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers are working a "serious crash" in the area.
Police said the eastbound lanes are backed up as well. The report of the crash came in at 3:10 p.m.
LMPD advises those heading to the Kentucky State Fair and were planning to use Watterson westbound to consider using surface streets.
According to TRIMARC, the area is expected to be closed for 2-3 hours.
It's unknown how many people, if any, were injured. For the latest traffic information, click here.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.