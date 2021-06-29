LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Allegiant will soon offer a new nonstop route from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to Austin, Texas.
The airline announced the new route Tuesday morning in a news release.
The flights to Austin will operate twice weekly, starting Nov. 18.
"Until today, the Texas capital was one of the largest unserved markets from Louisville. This is another great win for SDF as we continue to see our passenger traffic climb to near record levels," said Dan Mann, Executive Director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority.
Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.
Allegiant now offers 13 non-stop flights out of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
