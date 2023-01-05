Louisville, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nationwide security provider is hosting a two-day job fair in Louisville.
Allied Universal is one of the nation's largest security and facility services companies. On Thursday, Jan. 6, and Friday, Jan. 7, the company is hosting a job fair.
"It's a great opportunity, if you have no background in anything, to come in and learn," said Leonidas Alexakos, director of operations for Allied Universal. "So we do a wide range of things. We do the Amazon accounts, we do Ford, we do Jim Beam."
Right now, Allied Universal plans to hire more than 200 security guards.
Some of the positions are entry level, however, others require a background in law enforcement.
"So, for custom protection officers, they need to have prior law enforcement or military corrections experience or fireman experience," said Dominique Bennett, a regional recruiter for the company. "But we do have entry level positions where no experience is necessary. And we offer all of our officers the opportunity for paid training through us."
The job fair is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day. The company is located at 1920 Goldsmith Lane.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.