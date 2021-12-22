LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Almost every county in Indiana has moved back into the orange or red advisory level for COVID-19 community spread.
Counties that are in the red zone have 200 or more new cases per week and a seven-day positivity rate of 7% or greater. Indiana counties in the orange zone have between 100-199 new cases per week, and a positivity rate between 10-14.9%.
Harrison County remains in the red zone, while Floyd, Clark and Crawford counties are in the orange zone.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said this time of year, the ICU is always busy, and more COVID-19 patients make the work together on health care professionals. Approximately two weeks after cases numbers increase, health care workers expect to see a rise in hospitalizations, Yazel said.
"We would be busy and holding a lot of patients even in a normal time without COVID," he said. "But when you add the influx of COVID ... we just don't have that surge capacity to handle that, especially when there's longer lengths of stay and things like that."
Yazel said health care systems are working to prepare and implement what they have learned since the pandemic began in March 2020.
