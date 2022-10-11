Julissa Lovick

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Amber Alert was canceled Tuesday evening after a 16-year-old girl last seen getting into a car in Elizabethtown was found safe in Louisville.

Kentucky State Police said Tuesday afternoon that Julissa Lovick, 16, was last seen getting into a blue Lexus on the College View campus in Elizabethtown around 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Elizabethtown Amber Alert car.png

The car police believe Julissa Lovick got into on Tuesday morning. An Amber Alert was issued for her on Tuesday evening. (Courtesy of Kentucky State Police)

Just before 6 p.m., Kentucky State Police said she was safe.

