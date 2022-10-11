LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Amber Alert was canceled Tuesday evening after a 16-year-old girl last seen getting into a car in Elizabethtown was found safe in Louisville.
Kentucky State Police said Tuesday afternoon that Julissa Lovick, 16, was last seen getting into a blue Lexus on the College View campus in Elizabethtown around 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Just before 6 p.m., Kentucky State Police said she was safe.
**UPDATE** KSP Post 4 Troopers located Julissa in Louisville. She is safe! https://t.co/k6fKa2Vg6L— KY State Police (@kystatepolice) October 11, 2022
