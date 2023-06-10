LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Amber Alert was issued for a missing baby from Kentucky that police said could be in "great danger" on Saturday morning, but the Amber Alert was canceled a few hours later.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding seven-month-old Jocelyn Lair, who went missing on Friday from Monticello, Kentucky, near the Tennessee state line.
The #Monticello #Kentucky #AMBERAlert has been cancelled. https://t.co/19T3f8azOc— AMBER Alert (@AMBERAlert) June 10, 2023
The baby is described as 18 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing only a diaper.
Police said the baby was last seen with her mother, Shelley Lair, in a red 2010 Ford Focus with gray/green spray paint on the passenger side. The car has Kentucky license plate BWV609.
Shelley Lair is described as a 39-year-old white female 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 119 pounds. She was last seen wearing hot pink tank top and black shorts.
Police said the baby is "assumed to be in great danger due to mothers drug use and child past exposure and overdose." The Department for Community Based Services has an emergency custody order for child.
No photos or images have been released of the mother or the baby.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
