LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Animal activists are headed to Frankfort on Tuesday in hopes of making pet owners financially liable for the cost of caring for their seized animals.
If passed, the Cost of Care bill would make owners of animals seized from their property for any reason pay for the animals' care while they're being held. That cost is often absorbed by local governments.
Kentucky Animal Action Founder Mychell Lawson said those costs can be very expensive, especially in cases where multiple animals are seized.
"If you have a large seizure of a hundred animals, and the case goes on for two years, the cost could be in the millions," Lawson said. "And a lot of counties don't have the resources to tackle a case like this. So this is a money-saving bill, which is so important during a very important budget session."
There have been several large rescues in the past year, including one in December involving dozens of animals. That's when Lyndon-based Golden Retriever Rescue and Adoption of Needy Dogs (GRAAND) brought in 60 dogs from a puppy mill in just two weeks.
"We actually had multiple large rescues in the past year," GRRAND President Nina Scott said. "Most recently in December, we had 22 adult dogs that we brought in from a puppy mill — an Amish breeder — who ended up having six females that were pregnant. So, in total, we had over 60 dogs that we brought in within two weeks."
GRAAND raised $30,000 to help cover vet, boarding, and training bills.
