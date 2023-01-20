LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville dog rescue organization had never traveled so far for so many dogs.
But that all changed in early December, when the group Golden Retriever Rescue and Adoption of Needy Dogs (GRRAND) got a notification that dozens of dogs in northern Ohio needed rescued from a puppy mill on an Amish farm near Cleveland.
"We immediately sent four cars up to bring back 10 dogs," Jane Sonntag, GRRAND adoption coordinator, told WDRB News. "Two very pregnant females, they were all females, and then a combination of goldens and Goldendoodles."
The day after the rescue, one of the pregnant dogs delivered a litter of nine puppies via emergency cesarean section. In total, GRRAND said they rescued 22 "adult breeder dogs," "whelped" 44 puppies, and the second pregnant dog due to deliver at the end of the month.
But with so many dogs, not enough space to put them and overflow locations full, GRRAND had to rent out a space at a kennel in south Louisville. That created an additional expense on top of the need for so many dogs to be adopted.
Some of the dogs have never had exposure to or interaction with people, so the group is looking for a certain type of home for them.
"We need homes without young children, and it helps if they have another dog and a secure fence," Sonntag said.
GRRAND also has many other dogs, including puppies and soon-to-be-born puppies, needing to be adopted.
The rescue hopes more people will help with the costs of handling so many dogs at once. To help with the added expenses, including boarding and medical costs, the group has created a GoFundMe page to take in donations.
The description of the GoFundMe page describes the dogs as "terrified and visibly sad," and that they will need work to become "socialized enough to be family members."
To donate, click here.
For more information about GRRAND and to look at adoptable dogs, click here. You can also call the agency at 866-981-2251 or email them at info@grrand.org.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.