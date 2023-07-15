LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County celebrated during an annual summer tradition on Saturday.
Oldham County Day is held on the third Saturday in July annually. The 52nd annual Oldham County Day Parade and Festival was hosted in La Grange.
There were more than 120 entries in the parade that made its way from La Grange Elementary onto Jefferson Street and then Main Street in La Grange. Thousands of people attended the parade and day of festivities that start with a pancake breakfast. There was also vendor booths, food trucks and shopping.
The family-centric event gives people the chance to celebrate the community.
"The high schools have their reunion, their 20th reunion or something every year because people come in for it and people meet their old friends," said Mary Broeker with Project Guild of La Grange.
During the parade, Oldham County High School alum Maxwell Emerson was honored. Emerson, who taught and coached wrestling at the high school he graduated from, was shot and killed on July 5 at The Catholic University of America.
People walking in the parade wore blue shirts in honor of Emerson. Those blue shirts are still on sale with proceeds benefitting Emerson's family. To purchase a T-shirt, click here.
