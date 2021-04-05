LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The reward to find the person responsible for the deaths of two teens in Delphi, Indiana, just got a lot bigger.
According to a news release from Indiana State Police, an anonymous donor has given $100,000 toward the Delphi Investigation reward fund. That raises the fund's total to $325,000.
"The reward will be given to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German," the news release states.
Williams, 13, and German, 14, disappeared after being dropped off near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi on Feb. 13, 2017. The next day, police found the girls dead.
Posters of the two girls and a sketch of a suspect still hang around downtown Delphi.
No one has been arrested in the case despite police releasing a picture, a sketch and an audio clip of the suspect.
"It would be nice to know he is behind bars, that he could never do this to somebody else," Becky Patty, German's grandmother, said. "It would at least give us a sigh of relief that he is caught and maybe then we can move on."
The two girls would have been preparing to graduate high school this spring.
Indiana State Police said there is still a dedicated team working the case, including Carroll County detectives, two state police detectives and other officers.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.