LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky company started its mobile tour on Friday, giving out free salsa for educational purposes.
AppHarvest is fighting for a more resilient American food system, according to the company's founder and CEO Jonathan Webb. The campaign "Fight the Food Fight" stopped at ItalX in Lexington from 5-10 p.m., showing off its mobile greenhouse.
"It's something that embodies all the values here at AppHarvest and we're taking that directly to the consumer throughout the state of Kentucky in the next couple weeks," Webb said.
AppHarvest builds large-scale, controlled-environment agriculture facilities that grow fruits and vegetables with no chemical pesticides. It's now bringing those fresh foods to numerous locations in Louisville and Lexington.
"We'll have (a) mobile greenhouse truck where you can walk inside, see some of the technologies we use," Webb said. "We want to engage with people on the street directly and get feedback from them on what's important to them when they're at the dinner table."
AppHarvest's mobile greenhouse will be at Biscuit Belly in NuLu on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
With a goal of eventually shipping 45 million pounds of tomatoes each year, AppHarvest plans to build a total of 12 indoor farms across Appalachia by 2025.
To see the complete mobile tour schedule, click here.
