LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- AppHarvest, a leading AgTech company based out of Kentucky, is expanding its educational program.
The company celebrated its newest "container farm classroom" Friday morning. It's set up at Frederick Douglass High School, an all-male college prep academy in Lexington, and it's the first of its kind for an urban-area school.
"Students who work in this container farm are going to work in the most technologically advanced classroom in the United States," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.
The shipping container is fitted with everything students will need to grow their own fresh, leafy greens.
"For the student, what we're doing here is planting the seed of what does agriculture look like?" said Jonathan Webb, founder and CEO of AppHarvest. "And you can operate this with an iPhone and an iPad."
The company now has six containers like this at different schools across Kentucky. Webb said he hopes to eventually expand the program to the Louisville area.
With a goal of eventually shipping 45 million pounds of tomatoes each year, AppHarvest plans to build a total of 12 indoor farms across Appalachia by 2025.
