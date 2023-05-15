LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Applications are now being accepted for a utility program to help with high cooling costs this summer.
The 2023 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Spring Subsidy Cooling Component is accepting applications until June 2 or until the funds run out.
The program, started by Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services and Community Action Agencies, gives households a one-time benefit ranging from $38 to $200 depending on income and house status. The one-time benefit is paid directly to the utility company, according to the program's website.
Applicants must be residents of Jefferson County with a household income at or below 130% of the federal poverty guidelines, and can apply regardless of the status of their utility bill.
To find out if you are eligible for the subsidy, click here. Appointments are required to apply, and can be scheduled online here, or by calling 502-991-8391 for any of the seven LIHEAP locations.
Applicants must bring to the appointment proof of social security number or Permanent Resident card (Green Card) for each household member; proof of all household member's income from the prior month; and most recent electric bill or statement from landlord if electric is included in your rent.
The seven LIHEAP locations in Jefferson County are located below:
- South Central Neighborhood Place, 4255 Hazelwood Ave., 40215
- Neighborhood Place Ujima, 3610 Bohne Ave., 40211
- Bridges of Hope Neighborhood Place, 1411 Algonquin Pkwy., 40210
- Newburg Community Center, 4810 Exeter Ave., 40218
- Cane Run Neighborhood Place, 3410 Lees Lane, 40216
- Northwest Neighborhood Place, 4018 W. Market St., 40212
- Charmoli Neighborhood Place, 9100 Marksfield Rd., Ste. 100, 40222
