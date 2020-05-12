LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Catholic churches in the Archdiocese of Louisville are beginning to reopen.
Archbishop Joseph Kurtz released a plan Monday for parish churches to begin public masses and other ceremonies. Beginning May 20, churches can begin weekday mass as long as social distancing guidelines issued by the archdiocese are followed. Churches may also hold ceremonies for funerals and weddings.
On the weekend of May 23-24, parishes that have reopened may also celebrate mass and have public gatherings within the church guidelines. But the archdiocese is also granting permission for outdoor or parking lot masses, if weather permits. Parishioners would be encouraged to bring their own chairs or stay in their cars.
The plan does allow for people who are sick or living with someone who is sick to have special dispensation to skip mass Sunday and other Holy Days of Obligation.
Plans are still being considered for how churches could resume infant baptisms and communion.
For parishes unable to offer access to mass online, please direct parishioners to the listing of these masses.
To the churches that will begin holding in-person services, the archdiocese advises allowing 6 feet between parishioners with an exception made for those of the same household. Other recommendations are to use every other pew or remove seating where possible to discourage people being grouped together.
Hand sanitizer is to be provided at all church entrances, and all parishioners should wear face coverings or masks when attending mass. Priest, deacons, liturgical minsters, etc., should also wear masks. Churches should have masks available for parishioners who don't have one, the archdiocese said. However, no one should be denied attendance due to not wearing a mask.
To see even more guidance from the archdiocese on reopening churches, including how collections are to be taken, see the document below:
