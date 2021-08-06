LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Citing COVID-19 cases tripling in Jefferson County over the last week, the Archdiocese of Louisville will now require masks for some students.
Officials announced Friday that elementary students in kindergarten through eighth grade will be required to wear a mask indoors when school is back in session.
Teachers and staff at Catholic elementary schools will also have to mask up — whether they're vaccinated or not.
"An abundance of caution is necessary as it relates to our children and staff," Superintendent Dr. Mary Beth Bowling said in a message to families.
Archdiocese officials said the decision was made because Jefferson County is in the red zone for COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 11.5%, as of Friday. The state of Kentucky's positivity rate has risen to 10.27% as of Friday.
Bowling said the masking requirements will be reviewed monthly as conditions change, and that they are hopeful mandatory masks will be a "short-term need."
The first day of school is Aug. 18.
