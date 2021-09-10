LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The general manager of the KFC Yum! Center says some refunds have been issued over the COVID-19 requirements at Saturday's Michael Buble concert.
Buble's tour is requiring that all attendees of the concert at the KFC Yum! Center must either show proof they've been vaccinated, or a negative COVID-19 test result within the preceding three days.
During a Friday morning meeting of the Louisville Arena Authority's Finance and Budget Committee, Eric Granger, general manager of the Yum! Center, told committee members that some refunds have been issued over the policy, but said he was unable to specify an amount.
Of note: the @MichaelBuble concert at the @kfc_yumcenter Saturday will be the first at the arena where fans must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 3 days. It’s a concert tour decision, says Yum! Center GM @eric_granger88.— Marcus Green (@MarcusGreenWDRB) September 10, 2021
Granger said the arena is allowing artists and tours to make their own decisions on COVID-19 restrictions, and the policy was set by Buble's tour.
It is the first event at the arena to require the restrictions.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.